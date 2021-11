The converted TE will be one of ten players on the Seahawks practice squad. A tremendous achievement given his lack of reps at the position. He’ll make $7200 a week to work on his skills with the team. It’s not the active roster, but it’s not bad.

Congratulations, Tyrone!

In related news, former Houston dual threat QB Greg Ward Jr made the Eagles practice squad. Apparently, he turned quite a few heads at slot WR and they’ll continue to develop him.