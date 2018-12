Texas landed an important piece who will contribute to a vacant 2019 LBing room in JUCO LB Caleb Johnson. The Longhorns beat out Oregon and Colorado for the speedy JUCO, who will have three years of eligibility in Austin.

Here are his HUDL highlights.

Johnson gets there pretty fast and he’s in a bad mood when he gets there. Good get for the good guys.

The Longhorns are back up to 21 commitments.