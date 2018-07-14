Strategizing the Longhorn 3 game, $150 mini package sale for Texas football home games

Texas Athletics is offering a 3 game home package that can be had for as little as $150, topping out at $240. I see very little value in the higher pricing tiers - those seats that the better tiers offer - behind the Southwest goal line - are actually worse, in my opinion.

While the USC home game is excluded for obvious reasons, you can throw together a pretty nice little package choosing from:

Football vs. Tulsa Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00 pm

Football vs. TCU Saturday, September 22, 2018 at time TBA

Football vs. Baylor Saturday, October 13, 2018 at time TBA

Football vs. West Virginia Saturday, November 3, 2018 at time TBA

Football vs. Iowa State Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00 pm

TCU, West Virginia, Iowa State leap out. Baylor is a reasonable substitute for TCU if you think we lose our fifth in a row to Gary Patterson (average loss is 38-8 over last four contests, ouch) and you don’t want to see that. With a brand new TCU team in 2018, I think we’ll finally have a chance to see a different result.

A dummy purchase of two Tier 4 tickets ($150) for West Virginia, Baylor, TCU yielded me seats in section 114, upper deck for $325 (there’s a $20 service charge and $5 in delivery charges because bullshit gouging opportunity). Not terrible seats, actually. Particularly if you’re someone like me who likes to see stuff unfold. See below:

Anyway, if you want to take in some Longhorn football in person, this is a very viable, potentially cost effective option. While you might wait to see how the private market unfolds, I expect to see a competitive Longhorn team in the thick of the Big 12 race late into the year. Those late season Iowa State and West Virginia seats could get very interesting and may demand a premium.

