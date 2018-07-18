2019 Texas Football Recruiting: Longhorns offer California LB Daniel Heimuli

It won’t take you many plays into his HUDL film to understand the offer. Heimuli plays about 40 miles down the road from me. He’s a Poly freight train hitter and has good play speed.

A true off-the-ball LB (true Mike or Rover), which is a position of great need. I actually knew about him before the offer from combing Cali Top 100 film looking for LB and RB candidates and he jumped out at me. Has a ton of offers from big programs and he’s a 24-7 4 star.

The staff is casting a pretty selective net in 2019. I don’t think this was an idle offer.

