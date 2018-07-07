2019 Texas Football Recruiting: Texas lands 3 star cornerback Marques Caldwell

The Longhorn’s received a verbal commitment from 3 star cornerback Marques Caldwell from Alvin, TX. The youngster has a great frame for the position (his hands look like they swing to his ankles on film) and the 6-1, 170 pounder shows good quickness and determination, though his long speed doesn’t seem top notch. He’ll grow into his body and play college ball 25 pounds north of his current size. Originally an Oregon commit (with offers from TCU and Colorado - two programs with a knack for finding value in 3 star CBs), Caldwell has been silently committed to the good guys for a while and chose to make it official today.

Caldwell is the 12th commitment of the 2019 class.