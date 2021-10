It’s not clear whether the 6-2, 215 pound strong-armed dual threat QB is Ja’Truth at QB at the college level, but his athleticism makes him a possible fit at a number of positions and his combo of size, speed and leadership makes him a quality get for the 2020 Horn class.

The 4 star athlete from Duncanville is a charismatic leader in the DFW region and his commitment may have implications for other top recruits.